PRESS RELEASE: SLP vows to fight all attempts by UWP to stifle free speech

The Saint Lucia Labour Party takes the rest of its contributions to the 2017/18 Budget debate to a grand National Public Meeting to be held today, Tuesday 27th June at the Castries Market Steps starting at 7.30 p.m.

The meeting will feature presentations by Hon. Dr. Kenny D. Anthony, Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste and Hon. Shawn Edward, the three Labour Parliamentarians who were denied the opportunity to speak at the resumption of the budget debate following a 40-day postponement.

Political Leader Hon. Philip J. Pierre and Deputy Political Leader, Hon. Alva Baptiste will also address issues of serious concern to the citizens of the country.

The Labour Party is of the view that the arbitrary and abrupt end of the debate by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Allen Chastanet, was a malicious and spiteful act which deprived the citizens of the country the opportunity to hear both the rest of the Opposition’s contributions to the debate, as well as explanations from four senior government ministers, as to what should be expected from their respective ministries from moneys assigned to them in the 2017-2018 budget.

The SLP has vowed to mount the most aggressive opposition to attempts by the government to stifle free expression in the country.

The SLP sees intolerance to free speech in the behavior of government, demonstrated in direct attacks or innuendo towards several persons and organizations, including the church, who have questioned some of their decisions and policies.

The government’s vindictive attitude has also manifested itself in the dismissal and suspension of professionals who may have advised against the danger inherent in some of the government’s actions.

Tonight’s Market Steps meeting will also expose new developments in some of the decisions of the Chastanet Administration, including the DSH fiasco, changes to the CIP regulations, plans to relocate the cultural center and who is to benefit.

The SLP promises to expose more on the sinister OJO Labs deal and special financial allocations from the country’s treasury to benefit family and friends of the UWP.