PRESS RELEASE: SLP responds to joint statement by Invest St. Lucia and CIP

The Saint Lucia Labour Party has noted the joint response issued by Invest Saint Lucia and the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) and calls on the agencies not to allow themselves to be used by the UWP to mislead the people of Saint Lucia.
The DSH is a major project that will have significant consequences for Saint Lucia today and in the future should it fail.
The Saint Lucia Labour Party notes that it took the Government one week to respond to the news that the submission made by DSH was not approved by either Invest Saint Lucia or CIP and that the Prime Minister was so informed.
Further, rather than present the joint statement in a press conference where the press can question the Chairpersons of Invest Saint Lucia and CIP, the response was issued by a Press Release.
The UWP wants to engage in spin and semantics over whether it was “not rejected” rather than accept that “it was not approved.” The SLP stands by its statement that the professional staff at Invest Saint Lucia and CIP charged with the responsibility to review the DSH submission DID NOT approve the submission, DID NOT make a recommendation to accept the DSH proposal and the Prime Minister was so informed. No amount of behind the scenes arm-twisting over the last seven days will change that fact.
The non-approval of the DSH plans gives validation to the Saint Lucia Labour Party’s position that in its current form this is a bad deal for Saint Lucia. We are hopeful that instead of denials the government comes to its senses and renegotiates.
The SLP also noted that the agencies are continuing to discuss with Mr. Ah-King aspects of the project and trusts that his next submission will address all the concerns expressed by concerned citizens of Saint Lucia.
Demand labour boys took care of themselves in office. They eh give a damn now
I just wish that these SLP cants would just shut the F..k up . Seriously , would you think that both ISL and CIP which are statutory corporations of government would disapprove DSH in all this political hype . NONSENSE . Why is the SLP so bent against development and progress ? As a Labour supporter I am very disappointed . It almost looks like these guys want the project to fail before it even takes off . Do I sense paranoia here ? Let me make it clear here. The SLP cannot stop DSH because they were deeply involved from the start . If they had won the election they would have implemented DSH no later than 2018 so stop the wimping .
Please release the documents stating the CIP and ISL position on DSH. I really want to see it. If they are back-tracking now, I wonder why...
Whiles I will agree that the two entities (not the Government) took 5 days to response, we should also agree that after the statement was made at the SLP conference, nothing much was said by the SLP on the issue during that 5 days. Their silence were loud on such popular issue.
You guys are just liar. Now you all are trying to spin it. This give sense to what the Pm have being tell us. The framework agreement was never the final agreement. The fact that this framework agreement is change doesn't not mean that the project was rejected by CIP or Invest St Lucia. You guys are not confused. You all are liars.
Vieux Fort it is not only time to move forward. It is time to move ahead. They sent that one overseas so as not to be and sound like a Saint Lucian. Yet it turned out to become like just another one of our Vieay Negre Marwunz.
Continue making a fool of yurselves. When people get tired of you all and you get tired of yourselves you'll stop. 11-6 was the last election result in St. Lucia. Next elections is due in 2021.
Why hasn't Hilaire and the SLP come out and stand by Dr. Lier's bold-face lie in our parliament, of all places, that Coconut Bay was in receivership?
But they can stand by another lie from Dr. Lier that Invest St. Lucia and the Citizens By Investment have rejected the "Pearl of The Caribbean Project".
The SLP went as far as to insinuate that the professional staff at Invest St. Lucia was it's source of this big lie.
Should the horns at Invest St. Lucia thoroughly be examined?
Paranoid freaks over a piece of sand land, ancient Beanefield Airstrip. If someone does not put stones and trees and structures and life on that sandy tip, or Dolphin Park, whatever the sea will come in and wash the nonsense away. Did anyone tell you all that the last Xmas Trough we had brought a 30- foot wave walking through Vieux Fort like the 110-footers were walking through Japan in 2011? Or did they consciously omit to explain why that part of the Miicoud-VFort Highway was so badly dilapidated after Xmas Trough? For wider conservation reasons development there is compulsory. Sod the Party Politics and do something for VFort.