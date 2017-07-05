PRESS RELEASE: SLHTA recognizes the 2017 National Culinary Team and Caribbean Employee of the Year

On Friday June 30th 2017 the SLHTA hosted an Appreciation Dinner at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa to award the 2017 National Culinary team for their outstanding performance at the 2017 Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean in Miami.

This Year’s team received a silver medal in the Best Team Dinner category along with other individual awards in their respective fields.

Representatives for this Year’s team were as follows:

Billy Mauricette (Cap Maison) – Junior Chef – Silver Medal

Klent Abel (Capella Marigot Bay) – Chef for Seafood Competition – Bronze Medal

Nissa Paul (Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort & Spa) – Chef for Beef Competition –Silver Medal

Niguel Gerald (Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort) – Chef for Chef of the Year Competition – Bronze Medal

Keisha Prosper (Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort) – Chef for Chocolate Competition – Bronze Medal

Robert McDonald (Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort) – Chef for Pastry Competition – Bronze Medal

Jermain Sydney (The Body Holiday) – Bartender for Bartending Competition – Bronze Medal

Rodroy Thomas (Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort) – Team Manager

Robby Skeete (Caribbean Pirates Restaurant & Bar) – Team Coach

Wendel George (SLHTA) – Team Co-ordinator

Mr. O’Brian Forde of Jus’ Sail was also awarded on the night for being the winner of the ‘2017 Caribbean Employee of the Year’, at the third annual Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), hosted by the CHTA.

Mr. Forde is a product of the Jus’ Sail Youth Programme and emerged the top employee in the region.

Mr. James Crocket owner of Jus’ Sail in his congratulatory speech of Mr. Forde stated, “He’s just the shining star on board the boat, the guest absolutely love him. We have absolute trust in him and he diligently takes aboard every job that needs to be done.”

Speaking at the event, CEO of the SLHTA, Mr. Noorani Azeez congratulated the awardees along with their management team and complimented them on their professionalism and comradery.

“Your commendations did not happen overnight, but over the course of time, your commitment to making these right choices during the toughest times now results in you providing exemplary representation of our country at these regional awards held in Miami earlier this month.” Mr. Azeez remarked.

The SLHTA extended a heartfelt thank you to all the sponsors of the team by awarding them with plaques.

These included Baron Foods Ltd (Platinum Sponsors), Saint Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) (Platinum Sponsors), Monroe College (Gold sponsors), Saint Lucia Distillers Group of Companies, Crown Foods Ltd, Superior Fish & Seafood Suppliers, Blue Waters, Lazy Lagoon Trading Company, Sandals Halcyon Beach Resort, Trans Caribbean 2000 Ltd and Viking Traders Ltd.

This auspicious occasion was sponsored by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa and Saint Lucia Distillers Group of Companies.

The Appreciation Dinner would not have been possible without their generous support.