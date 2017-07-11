PRESS RELEASE: SLFA/Gros Islet Promotional Football Competition

On Sunday 9th July the SLFA/Gros Islet Promotional Football Tournament continued at the Grand Revierre Playing Field.

The 1st game featured Monchy vs Reduit FC. Monchy took the lead in the 1st half with a goal from Sylvanus Mann in the 9th minutes. No more goals were scored in the 1st and 2nd half of the game giving Monchy the win over Reduit FC 1-0.

The second encounter featured Dominators vs GMC United. Dominators took the lead with a goal from Jasper Williams in the 2nd minutes. No goals were scored in the 1st and 2nd half of the game giving Dominators the win over GMC 1-0.

The SLFA/Gros Islet Promotional Football Tournament will continue with two home and away games.

On Tuesday 11th July GMC United will come up against Dominators at 4.30 p.m. at the Corinth Playing Field and on Thursday 13th July GMC United will come up against Dominators at 4.30 pm at the Grand Revierre Playing Field.