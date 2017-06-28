PRESS RELEASE: SLFA/Gros Islet Football League Promotional Football Tournament

The SLFA/Gros Islet Football League Promotional Football Tournament commenced on Tuesday 27th June 2017 at 4:30pm at the Grand Riviere Playing Field with an exciting matchup between Monchy FC and home boys Dominators FC.

Dominators FC wearing their yellow and white and Monchy FC wearing their traditional red and black both played with high intensity and aggression.

Dominators FC with home advantage missed an early chance which was hit over the goal bar by Dane Ferdinand.

With the score still 0-0 at half time Dominators FC continued to apply some pressure which saw a break in their defense.

Monchy FC quickly would take advance but would again miss in front of goal for once couldn’t get pass Dominators goal keeper Christopher Albert.

In the dying minutes of the game saw Jasper Williams throwing an ease opportunity in front of goal which certainly wrapped up Dominators game. After the final whistle the game ended 0-0, with both teams settling for one point each.

Matches continue on Saturday July 1st 2017 at 4pm with GMC United taking on Monchy FC at the Grand Riviere Playing Field.