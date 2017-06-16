PRESS RELEASE: SLFA/GIFL Guardsman Under 13 Football Competition

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Finals of the SLFA/GIFL Guardsman Under 13 Football took place at the Grand Revierre Field on Thursday 15th June.

The 3rd place play off will featured Flow Lancers FC vs Big Players at 1.00 p.m. In the 1st half of the game Big Players tood the lead with a goal from Jaden Christopher in the 27th minutes.

Flow Lancers FC equalized with a goal from Kalum Marius in the 29th minutes ending the 1st half 1-1. No goals were scored in the 2nd half of the game ending the game 1-1 and leading to penalty, At the end of the penalty shoot out Big Players won 4-3.

The Finals featured Northern United All Stars vs First Touch Pionners FC at 3.00 p.m. FirstTouch Pioneers took the lead with an own goal from Samuel Lousien. Another goal was scored for First Touch Pioneers from Marlon Nurse ending the 1st half 2-0.

The 2nd half saw a goal for Northern United All Stars from Jahilil Evens but First Touch Pioneers FC scored two more goals form Ajami Hippolyte and Marlon Noise ending the game with First Touch Pioneers FC winning the finals 4-1.

Following the Finals the Prize Giving Ceremony was held with opening remarks from Mr. Charde Desir – President of the Northern Zone League, Mr. Lyndon Cooper – President of the St. Lucia Football Association Inc. and the representative of the main Sponsor Guardsman. Prizes were awarded to the following:

Football Equipment to Participating teams – TI Valley, VSADC, GMC, CT Foundation, First Touch Pioneers, Northern United All Stars, Flow Lancers and Big Players.

Soccer Dad Award – Andy Daniel – Flow Lancers

Most Outstanding Goal Keeper – Ajani Hippolyte – First Touch Pioneers FC

Most Outstanding Striker – Marlon Nurse – First Touch Pioneers

Most Outstanding Midfielder – Shaquan Nelson – First Touch Pioneers

Most Outstanding Defenders – Ajani Hippolyte – First Touch Pioneers/Joakim Johnson – Big Players

MVP of the Finals – Marlon Nurse – First Touch Pioneers

MVP of the Championship – Shaquan Nelson – First Touch Pioneers

Coach of the Championship – Adrian Vandroque – First Touch Pioneers/Evastus Augustin

Rising Player – Andrez Daniel

Fair Play Award – Flow Lancers FC

Third Place – Big Players receiving Medals and Trophy

Second Place – Northern United All Stars receiving Medals and Trophy

First Place Champions – First Touch Pioneers receiving Medals and Trophy

An Appreciation Award was presented to the representative of the Guardsman Ltd by Mr. Lyndon Cooper for their Sponsorship of the Tournament.

The SLFA and the Gros Islet Football League would like to thank all who turned out for the Event and the Sponsor Guardsman Ltd.