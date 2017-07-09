PRESS RELEASE: SirLancealot takes Dennery segment globally

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

Fresh from his North American tour which took him to Miami and Canada, Saint Lucia’s most sought after party pleaser, Sirlancealot De Gyal Dem D.J. ensured that another door was opened for the local genre that has taken the world by storm, the Dennery Segment.

The veteran D.J. was part of Dr. Jay’s premiere summer lift off, “Soca Launch” which featured heavy hitters D.J. Puffy (2017 Red Bull Thre3style Champion) from Barbados and his Royal Socaness, the Soca Prince Dr. Jay from Vibe 105.5 Toronto.

Sirlancealot was charged with not only using his musical selections is on point to keep patrons inside of the Boss Club thoroughly entertained, he would also be responsible for introducing the Soca World to more “citizens” of the Dennery Segment.

The sold out event saw nationals from all Caribbean islands fill the Toronto night club to experience a genre that has since become a “go to play” for all party D.J.s.

He further solidifies the genres’ dominance as his first mixtape in three years dubbed “Sirlancealot Presents The Dennery Segment Vol.1” nears 10,000 downloads in only three weeks.

According to Sirlancealot, “coming from a place where the respect for the genre wasn’t as forth coming as it should have been, it was an honour and a blessing for me to bring it across and to see the love and appreciation it garnered”.

Sirlancealot will continue to bring D Segment across the waters to new shores throughout the summer with bookings in New York, Canada, Connecticut, Boston and Martinique already lined up.