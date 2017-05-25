Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
St. Lucia News Online, up to 400,000 unique visitors per month. For advertising e-mail us: sluadvertising@gmail.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: Shooting at Cacoa, Babonneau

By RSLPF
May 25, 2017

18698837_1372686899476607_2049458088_oOn Wednesday May 24, 2017 about 8:20 p.m. Babonneau Police received reports of gunshots fired in the Green Gold, Cacoa area.

Reports indicate that 26 year old Kim Isidore of Green Gold, Cacoa, was in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on the side of the road when one masked individual approached him and discharged several rounds in his direction.

As a result Isidore sustained gunshot wounds to the left side of the abdomen, waist and the left chest area.

 He then drove off, but the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a retaining wall near the Cacoa, Girard Junction at Babonneau.

He was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing. This is the 25th homicide for the year 2017.

(10)(0)
Share41
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 41
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement

2 comments

  1. Karma
    May 25, 2017 at 6:30 PM

    Chien!

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  2. Karma
    May 25, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    Chien! Tay har leh!

    (0)(3)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.