PRESS RELEASE: “She made us proud!” – Chancy Fontenelle crowned Carnival Queen 2017

18-year-old Chancy Fontenelle Miss HTS/Radio 100 is St. Lucia’s 2017 Carnival Queen.

She captured the prestigious title in a keenly contested Pageant held at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday July 1. Chancy – who also captured the award for Best Talent – gave a riveting rendition of Andra Day’s song Rise, with a backdrop video of local producer Francis Leebo Delima, in which he spoke of his battle with cancer and sought to give hope to others so afflicted.

Programme Director – Valerie Albert-Fevrier commented on Chancy’s victory, “We are extremely elated. She made us proud!”

Claire-Marissa Smartt, Miss Massy Stores emerged 1st Runner Up. Claire also won Best Swimwear. Lisa-Marie Faustin, Miss Vybe Radio was 2nd Runner Up. Lisa won Best Interview and also captured the award for Best Evening Wear. Jozel Cooper, Miss Pierre Marcel emerged 3rd Runner Up. She also won Best Costume and Miss Congeniality.

The Queen Show was the culmination of weeks of auditions and preparation by eight beautiful and talented young ladies who competed for title of 2017 Carnival Queen, the privilege to preside over all Carnival events for the season, and serve as ambassador extraordinaire in overseas appearances.

The show featured five segments: Swimwear, Talent, Costume, Evening Wear, and Interview.

The Carnival Queen Pageant marked yet another successful production for the Events Company of St. Lucia (ECSL) under the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival banner. Feedback from patrons to the sold-out event was that the committee ‘got it right’ and that the young ladies were all keen to win the coveted title.

Commenting on this year’s Pageant, Chairperson of the Carnival Queen Show Committee, Sue Monplaisir said, “We are thrilled at the reaction to this year’s show. We wish to thank all who worked with our committee, especially the chaperones, for their dedication to this process, ensuring that the contestants were well prepared to give a quality performance.”

Executive Director of the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), Mr. Melchoir Henry commented, “The passionate and fervent response to all the performances by the ladies vying for the title of what is arguably the most prestigious Pageant in St. Lucia, tells us that the public embraces quality events.”

The following are the results on the night:

Winner – Chancy Fontenelle

1st Runner Up – Claire-Marissa Smartt

2nd Runner Up – Lisa-Marie Faustin

3rd Runner Up – Jozel Cooper

Best in Swimwear – Claire-Marissa Smartt

Best Talent – Chancy Fontenelle

Best in Costume – Jozel Cooper

Best in Evening Wear – Lisa-Marie Faustin

Best Interview – Lisa-Marie Faustin

Miss Congeniality – Jozel Cooper

Miss Photogenic – Shannon Preville

It truly was an epic night where beauty, brains, grace and talent were showcased.

CEO of ECSL – Thomas Leonce, commented, “The Events Company of St. Lucia is especially proud to be a part of this legacy and looks forward to presenting more quality events for Carnival, a very significant leg of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival.

We must show our gratitude and thank all of the sponsors who by way of their input contributed to the success of this event. These include Vybe Radio, Pierre Marcel, Piton Beer, Crystal Clear, Choice TV, Massy Stores, Bounty Rum and HTS/Radio 100

Overall Sponsors of the Soleil Saint Lucia Summer Festival Series include The Wave Radio, HTS/Radio 100, Vybe Radio, Choice TV, DBS, LUCELEC, TEMPO, RCI, HOT FM and Platinum Sponsor FLOW.