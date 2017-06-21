PRESS RELEASE: Shamrock Sports Club forms alliance with Vide Bouteille Primary School

The Shamrock Sports Club has formed an alliance with the Vide Bouteille Primary School and as such has registered and approved membership to seventeen (17) of the school’s male students who will form the nursery for the Club’s football teams, in local competitions.

The Club wishes to place on record its thanks to the Principal and staff , especially Mr. Popo the school’s PE teacher, who was very instrumental in mobilizing the students, and the parents.

We also thank the U.K football coaches and their organization United Through Sports who are on island, and have already commenced training sessions with the students.