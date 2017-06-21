Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Shamrock Sports Club forms alliance with Vide Bouteille Primary School

Press Release
June 21, 2017
unnamed-7The Shamrock Sports Club has formed an alliance with the Vide Bouteille Primary School and as such has registered and approved membership to seventeen (17) of the school’s male students who will form the nursery for the Club’s football teams, in local competitions.

The Club wishes to place on record its thanks to the Principal and staff , especially Mr. Popo the school’s PE teacher, who was very instrumental in mobilizing the students, and the parents.

We also thank the U.K football coaches and their organization United Through Sports who are on island, and have already commenced training sessions with the students.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
