PRESS RELEASE: Seajays Swim Club to host Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet

The Seajays Swim Club will host the 3rd Annual Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet July 8th and 9th 2017.

Swimmers in St Lucia from all clubs will compete in friendly rivalry in the waters at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center.

Sanctioned by The St. Lucia Amateur Swimming Association and Fina Approved, the Karen Beaubrun Meet will continue to provide an opportunity for swimmers to make their best time for selection on the National team to represent St Lucia at the upcoming Goodwill Swim Championship scheduled in Guyana in the month of August.

This year the Seajays Swim club promises to continue the legacy of their beloved coach Karen Beaubrun who passed away in 2011 and will continue to emphasize “Coach Aunty Karen” philosophy of hard work, dedication and character development throughout the sport of Swimming.

Seajays already has the distinction of being the club which has hosted the most local swim meets over the past 15 years including the now OECS Time Trials held in October each year.

Newly elected Seajays President Jacquline Odlum-Smith, anticipates a competitive meet, filled with unity, recognition of dedication, perseverance, and commitment amongst the clubs and swimmers.

Smith expressed her gratitude to the official meet sponsor Cox and Co for their continued support for local swimming.

