PRESS RELEASE: Seagrapes Beach Bar and restaurant awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

The beach side bar and restaurant at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, announced today that it has added new a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award for 2017.



This accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is given only to restaurants that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on the popular site, TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide. This year, Seagrapes Beach Bar and Restaurant brought local cuisine to another level and focused on authentic dishes with the use of fresh local produce and seafood.

The bar and restaurant also features Saint Lucian Chef, Peter Lawrence, a Gold medal Chef from the Taste of the Caribbean competition held every year in Miami.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recent reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honours dining experiences that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers”, said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, at TripAdvisor. “This recognition helps travelers identify and book restaurants that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their dining decisions.”