PRESS RELEASE: Seaborne airlines to resume service to Antigua

Seaborne Airlines, is pleased to announce that non-stop service between the carrier’s hub in San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and Antigua and Barbuda, V.C. Bird International Airport, will resume starting Friday, July 21, 2017.

Seaborne Airlines and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority have entered into an agreement to resume ﬂights. The service will provide increased airlift and convenient connecting opportunities for both visitors and Antiguans and Barbudans.

Passengers from over 30 destinations in the Americas and Europe will be able to reach Antigua with a single stop in San Juan through connections with Seaborne’s partner airlines, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, and Vieques Air Link.

All ﬂights will be operated by a crew of two pilots and one ﬂight attendant on board our ﬂeet of 34-seat Saab 340 aircraft, which features a roomy cabin with overhead bins, inﬂight service, a restroom, and other amenities.

Seaborne will operate four non-stop round-trip ﬂights per week between San Juan and Antigua beginning July 21, which will be available for booking now at Seaborneairlines.com, preferred travel agency and /or Seaborne reservations Schedule for the market will be as detailed:

Origin Destination Dep. Time Arr. Time Frequency Start Date SJU ANU 5:15 PM 6:50 PM TUE, WED, FRI, SUN July 21, 2017 ANU SJU 8:15 AM 9:45 AM MON, WED, THU, SAT July 22, 2017

“A convenient schedule has been designed to beneﬁt local customers with easy access between the islands, while connecting passengers will beneﬁt from direct transfers through Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean” said Hector Montanez, Vice President of Commercial.

“An overnight ﬂight with a morning departure from Antigua will maximize convenience to both tourists and residents”, added Montanez.

“We are excited to have Seaborne resume services to Antigua and Barbuda, starting this July. Additional airlift, which is also competitively priced, is a plus for the destination as we prepare for a busy summer season with visitors travelling to Antigua and Barbuda for vacation, and to participate in our major summer festival, Antigua’s Carnival which celebrates its 60th Anniversary this year from July 27th – August 8th 2017,” said Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy, The Honorable Asot A. Michael.