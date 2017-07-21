PRESS RELEASE: Sandals Saint Lucia Golf & Country Club launches the 2017 Grow Well Junior Golf Camp

Sandals Resorts International continues to throw its support behind the development of youth in Saint Lucia, and earlier this week Sandals Grande St Lucian General Manager Winston Anderson was on hand to declare the 6th Annual Grow Well Summer Golf Camp for junior golfers open.

During a brief ceremony, Mr. Anderson, in welcoming the junior golfers, went on to confirm that “Sandals is very pleased to be affiliated with the programme this year for the first time, under the auspices of the Sandals Golf and Country Club. This programme will go a long way toward giving you value added skills for life.”

To the 16 juniors aged 10 to 16, the 2 coaches, and volunteer monitors, Mr. Anderson said “Sandals invests in the communities where it operates. The community of Gros Islet is very dear to us and we will continue to support the children as much as we can.”

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) recently acquired the magnificent Cap Estate 18-hole Championship Saint Lucia Golf Course, with a commitment to transform it into a world-class facility that can accommodate major international tournaments. In making the announcement last month, Sandals Chairman Gordon Butch Stewart assured that the facility will be accessible to the people of St. Lucia, and the decision to continue with the Grow Well Camp in in line with that commitment.

In the coming months Sandals will take steps to introduce a family entertainment complex, swimming pool, tennis courts, new restaurants and improved meeting and conference amenities, and Mr. Stewart has reached out to golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman to be part of the coming upgrades.

Grow Well Camp organizer and Director Mrs. Colleen Newman commented “we are so pleased with this new collaboration with Sandals Resorts International. This golf camp means a lot to the children as it really teaches them so much more than discipline. Let us hope that this relationship continues well into the future.”

The camp, now into its 6th year, runs for 2 weeks. During the opening ceremony, four of the younger juniors received their first handicap cards, qualifying them as bonafide learners. The prize-giving ceremony is set for Tuesday, July 25 at 11 am at the Sandals Golf and Country Club.