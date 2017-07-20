PRESS RELEASE: Sandals Grande housekeeping team members lend a helping hand

Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa and Beach Resort is extremely proud to recognise the spirit of care and charity that runs among its staff, after team members of the Housekeeping Department got together to raise funds for the relative of one of their co-workers, who is suffering from a stomach tumor.

The hard-working members of the housekeeping department found time out of their busy schedules to organise the fund raiser for Lanyne Jean, the brother of team member Danny Aurilien.

Nakisma Moses said the team members felt compelled to try and raise money after “we heard many other people helping Lanyne and we wanted to do something as well, because his brother works with us. So once we had the idea to raise funds among ourselves, everyone was excited. We asked people to give whatever they had, even if it was EC$5.00”.

Team Members rallied behind the cause, mobilized themselves, and in the spirit of helping each other, they raised just over EC$900.00 for Lanyne.

They converged on the community of Assou Canal on Wednesday July 12th to deliver the funds. Lanyne himself, cheerful as always, thanked the team very simply, saying, “this will go a long way in helping me to meet my medical expenses”.

His brother Danny, a member of the Housekeeping Department, was more emotional. In expressing his thanks to his team members, he said, “this really means a lot to me and my family. I really appreciate this. My brother has had more than one surgery and has to go again. Thanks so much for this help”.

Lanyne suffers from a tumor that has resulted in numerous surgeries and has had debilitating effects on his movements for a number of years.