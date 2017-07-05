PRESS RELEASE: Sandals Foundation donates high-performance socks valued at over US$300,000

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

More students and youth are set to benefit from the Sandals Foundation’s Game Changer Programme this summer as the Programme forges another valuable partnership.

Canadian based company, PTX Performance Products Inc. who is a leader in design, development, manufacturing, marketing & distribution of branded action sports equipment for mass retailers worldwide has donated over 11,000 pairs of their innovative Stable 26 basketball socks valued at USD $311,000 to boost the Game Changer initiative.

The Game Changer Programme which is active in the islands of: Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Turks & Caicos focuses on engaging youth through their love for sports to impact positive change.

The Programme has supported and introduced basketball, soccer and most recently American football to youth within the Caribbean islands through partnerships with sports celebrities and professionals such as: Dwyane Wade, NBA All-Star; Dwayne De Rosario (DeRo), Canadian footballer, and Darrelle Revis, NFL cornerback. In addition to participants having an opportunity to learn the sport from professionals, the programme ties mentorships and inculcating some most needed life skills such as etiquette and public speaking.

The most recent donation of the ‘Stable 26 basketball socks’ to the programme will enable our youth in the islands of: Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Turks & Caicos to be equipped in the gear worn by the basketball pros.

The socks feature medial and lateal silicone pads to eliminate negative space around the heel resulting in a better fit, better comfort, and better performance. The innovative technology locks the heel in place, enhancing the connection between your foot and your footwear thus optimizing the body’s stability. These socks provide multi-direction stability and targeted cushioning to optimize court performance.

Adam Landen, Account Manager of PTX Performance Products Inc, commented on why supporting the Sandals Foundation’s initiated Game Changer Programme was a perfect and natural progression to the company’s mission, “I am very excited about forging a relationship with Sandals Foundation. Here at PTX we are thrilled that we could make a difference in the lives of youth across the Caribbean with the contribution of our Stable26 athletic socks. It gives us great pleasure to know that our product will help the less fortunate feel more comfortable in their footwear.”

Heidi Clarke, Director of Programmes at Sandals Foundation expressed her own thank you to the newest Game Changer partners, “We are now into the period of our third anniversary for our Game Changer Programme. We have been heartened by the successes of the initiative and the growing international support which has increased our ability to engage our youth through schools and the wider community through an avenue that they love and are excited about. We have watched our children develop holistically in ways when we started we only hoped we could achieve and we could only attribute the achievement of these goals to the support from companies such as PTX Performance Products. Partnerships are always necessary and allow you to double the impact that you achieve alone.”

In Saint Lucia, socks were officially handed over during a small ceremony held at the Kenneth “Wriggler” King Multipurpose Complex. Recipients were – Ron Du Morville, on behalf of Game Changer Basketball For the Future Team; Trevor Daniel, on behalf of Flow-Trevor Daniel Football Development Programme; and Sirsean Arlain, on behalf of Tigers InFLOW™.

These coaches were very appreciative in receiving the socks on behalf of their respective sporting disciplines. They expressed similar sentiments, all recognising the value of this partnership, and further, that the children and young adults could only stand to benefit from this unexpected gift from the Sandals Foundation.

Ron Du Morville, in a rare show of emotion, said “this will go a long way to motivating our boys.” Trevor Daniel, in his remarks, highlighted that “these socks will reduce injury to the footballers. Finally, Sirsean Arlain was overwhelmed and in thanking the Sandals Representative Hotel Manager Martina Roth, had this to say – “we really appreciate this gift. The value of these socks is tremendous and we would not have been able to afford them otherwise.”

The Sandals Foundation continues to deliver on its promise to the development of the children across the Caribbean.