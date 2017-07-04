PRESS RELEASE: Salvation Army announces major fundraiser – ‘An Evening of Sax …..& Strings 2017’

The Salvation Army, a faith-based international organization, has been established in Saint Lucia since 1902.

For the past one hundred and fifteen years, this organization has been committed to providing for the underprivileged and needy in the country and is presently engaged in various programs in the communities to achieve their mandate.

They are best known for the Kettle Program at Christmas time where the money that is collected goes toward providing food hampers for many individuals such as families, street persons, and institutions such as The Crisis Center, The Ex-Servicemen League, and many communities island-wide through the Ministry of Social Transformation, Local Government and Community Empowerment.

In December 2016 over 800 food hampers were distributed. The Day Care and Kindergarten at their headquarters located on High Street in Castries, also provide education and care for young children.

The daily meals on wheels program which provides meals for 60 – 70 persons, has seen a significant increase in numbers recently.

In addition to generating a modest income to help offset administrative costs, the Thrift store which they operate, with donations of clothing and household items from made by members of the public and various private sector businesses, also provides clothing for the homeless and fire victims. Over the years, whenever disaster affects the country, the Salvation Army is present to provide assistance to for families in need.

The organization is extremely grateful to have a small number of deed-of-covenant partners, among the corporate and individual citizens of Saint Lucia, but always welcomes additional funding for the various programs that they manage and encourages more companies and persons to enter similar tax-deductible arrangements .

‘An Evening of Sax & Strings,’ which is a major fundraiser for the Salvation Army, will take place on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at the National Cultural Center at 6:00pm.

This Annual Signature Event is in its third year with the first ‘An Evening of Sax’ in 2014, ‘An Evening of Sax & Song’ in 2016 and now ‘An Evening of Sax & Strings’ in 2017. The evening’s entertainment will include some of Saint Lucia’s finest artistes, performing in various genres of music.

These include Isman Lovence, Carl Gustave, the National String Orchestra, Ethan Fletcher & Yannick James, John Antoine, Mamay La Kaye and Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson. Tickets in advance are $60 and $75 at the door.

Tickets can be obtained from Steve’s Barber Shop, The Cell (Rodney Bay and Jeremie St.), Mathew’s Restaurant in Rodney Bay and the Salvation Army Headquarters on High St. in Castries.

The public is asked to come out and enjoy a fabulous evening of incredible music whilst supporting the humanitarian programs of the Salvation Army.