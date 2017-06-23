Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucia’s tourism promoted via ABC

By SLTB
June 23, 2017
ABC Tampa interview.

Earlier this month, the SLTB recorded a series of television interviews with ABC Tampa Bay in Florida promoting Saint Lucia as a premier tourist destination.

Four interviews were conducted for the travel segment of ABC Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend show which is hosted by Elite Travel’s Tammy Levent.

The interview segments featured Minister for Tourism, Hon. Dominic Fedee, SLTB Executive Chair, Mrs. Agnes Francis and SLTB’s Director of Marketing, Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke.

The topics highlighted are the Soleil Summer Festival; Saint Lucia as a top wellness destination; Saint Lucia as the premier romance and wedding destination; and a general overview of the island and its attractions.

The first interview featured SLTB Exec. Chair, Agnes Francis and aired on ABC Tampa Bay on Wednesday, June 21.

The remaining 3 interviews will be aired in the coming months.

