PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian Zania Polius receives top honors in London Business School

Zania Polius graduated top of her class from BPP Business School in London on Friday 14th July 2017, the event took place at London Guildhall Gresham St, London.

Zania received the highest achievement award in the BSc Professional Accountancy Degree in addition to an impressive fourteen (14) top performance certificates.

Originally from the Mabouya Valley, Dennery the 22-year-old chose to accelerate her studies and completed the three year course in two years, while at university she was part of the mentorship program in her first year assisting students with adapting to Higher Education life, Zania was also a founding member and treasurer of the BPP Saint Lucia Society where she played an active role in planning events for the school body.

In 2015 as part of BPP’s 40th-anniversary activities, the university made available 50 full tuition scholarships in the fields of law and business to Saint Lucian students, through the British Caribbean Chamber of Commerce and RISE.

Facilitation of the initiative was made possible by the collective efforts of RICE, Dr. Steven King, Shelley Anne Noon and the BCCC, places were offered to one of the most modern and successful business and law universities in the UK.

John Kennedy President of the British Caribbean Chamber of Commerce said, “When we were involved in organizing these scholarships we had high expectations. We are not surprised but are very pleased that it was one of the Saint Lucia contingent that has come out on top. These students are fine ambassadors and will bring back the skills and knowledge they have gained in London. The BCCCSL congratulates and salutes this fantastic result”

Zania now hopes to complete her ACCA and become a chartered accountant, she says, “nothing in life comes easy, but with hard work, dedication, a proper balanced work/life, and prayer the sky is the limit”