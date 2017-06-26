Advertisement
Advertisement
COURTS
Going Places Travel, call one of our travel advisors today! Castries (452-3282); Vieux Fort (454-9100); Rodney Bay: 452-2151.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian seeks your support to become Toronto Carnival Guide 2017 Cover Girl

By Zermarla Walcott
June 26, 2017
Share34
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 34

screenshot_20170625-125555My name is Zermarla Walcott. I was born and raised in Saint Lucia. 13 years ago I moved to Canada, and to this day I am and will forever be my island home. I appreciate representing Saint Lucia, wherever I go.

This year I have been chosen as a contestant in the running to become Toronto Carnival Guide 2017 Cover Girl. Fun Fact: Saint Lucia won the cover last year. This year it is my hope to keep us on the cover.

There is less than 13hrs left in the contest, and I still believe we can make a difference as a whole, as an island. I am doing this for me, and for my country Saint Lucia, so I need your support in ‘Voting Zermarla’ for Toronto Carnival Guide Magazine Cover Girl.

Please cast your votes today! Tell a friend and spread the word. Lets show Canada about Saint Lucians, cause we never back down.

Thank you for voting. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Warmest Regards,
Zermarla. W

Link to Vote.
https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/439917?option_id=609318

(13)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
Advertisement
Advertisement

4 comments

  1. Zermarla
    June 26, 2017 at 1:17 PM

    @toronto_carnival_guide *

    (0)(0)
    Reply
  2. Corb
    June 26, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    Would have loved to cast a vote but it seems the only way to vote is via facebook and I do not have a facebook profile.

    (9)(0)
    Reply
    • Zermarla
      June 26, 2017 at 12:46 PM

      Hey Corb, You can cast a vote by liking the photo you see above on the Toronto Carnival Guide Magzine Instagram page: @torontp_carnival_guide a like on the photo also counts as a vote. Thank you for supporting 🙂

      (0)(0)
      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.