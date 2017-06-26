PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian seeks your support to become Toronto Carnival Guide 2017 Cover Girl

My name is Zermarla Walcott. I was born and raised in Saint Lucia. 13 years ago I moved to Canada, and to this day I am and will forever be my island home. I appreciate representing Saint Lucia, wherever I go.
This year I have been chosen as a contestant in the running to become Toronto Carnival Guide 2017 Cover Girl. Fun Fact: Saint Lucia won the cover last year. This year it is my hope to keep us on the cover.
There is less than 13hrs left in the contest, and I still believe we can make a difference as a whole, as an island. I am doing this for me, and for my country Saint Lucia, so I need your support in ‘Voting Zermarla’ for Toronto Carnival Guide Magazine Cover Girl.
Please cast your votes today! Tell a friend and spread the word. Lets show Canada about Saint Lucians, cause we never back down.
Thank you for voting. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Warmest Regards,
Zermarla. W
Link to Vote.
https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/439917?option_id=609318
@toronto_carnival_guide *
Would have loved to cast a vote but it seems the only way to vote is via facebook and I do not have a facebook profile.
Hey Corb, You can cast a vote by liking the photo you see above on the Toronto Carnival Guide Magzine Instagram page: @torontp_carnival_guide a like on the photo also counts as a vote. Thank you for supporting 🙂
Zermarla, post the Instagram page link please.