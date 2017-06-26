PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian seeks your support to become Toronto Carnival Guide 2017 Cover Girl

My name is Zermarla Walcott. I was born and raised in Saint Lucia. 13 years ago I moved to Canada, and to this day I am and will forever be my island home. I appreciate representing Saint Lucia, wherever I go.

This year I have been chosen as a contestant in the running to become Toronto Carnival Guide 2017 Cover Girl. Fun Fact: Saint Lucia won the cover last year. This year it is my hope to keep us on the cover.

There is less than 13hrs left in the contest, and I still believe we can make a difference as a whole, as an island. I am doing this for me, and for my country Saint Lucia, so I need your support in ‘Voting Zermarla’ for Toronto Carnival Guide Magazine Cover Girl.

Please cast your votes today! Tell a friend and spread the word. Lets show Canada about Saint Lucians, cause we never back down.

Thank you for voting. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Warmest Regards,

Zermarla. W

Link to Vote.

https://tradablebits.com/tb_app/439917?option_id=609318