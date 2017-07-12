PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian communities affected by 2013 Christmas Eve trough floods get assistance (see video)

Several OECS communities affected by the ‘2013 Christmas Eve Trough’ floods have benefited from disaster risk reduction interventions implemented by the OECS Commission in collaboration with the Government of New Zealand.

The partnership, entered into in September 2014, sought to increase the resilience of at-risk communities through the establishment of disaster preparedness facilities, rehabilitation of community infrastructure and provision of training.

A Grant Funding Arrangement (GFA) with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) in the amount of US$140,000.00 assisted affected communities in Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and the Commonwealth of Dominica, under the Caribbean Community Flood Response Programme.

The OECS Commission, as recipient of the Grant, was responsible for identifying and monitoring the project interventions through its Social & Sustainable Development Division.

Projects completed under the Grant include:

* Installation of a Fuel Tank and Pump in St. Vincent and the Grenadines;

* Stabilisation of the River Bank at Anse La Raye, St. Lucia;

* Reconstruction of Drainage Works at La Clery, St. Lucia; and

* Rehabilitation of the Gutter Village Shelter in the Commonwealth of Dominica.

* A section of the Gutter Village Shelter was designated as a library and after school review space for community children. The non-profit organisation, Hands Across the Sea, donated books to furnish the new facility.



Public and private sector entities, including Ministries responsible for Infrastructure and Social Transformation/Community Development; Local Government (e.g. town and village councils); National and community disaster management agencies/committees; local businesses and other NGOs and stakeholders, also provided support to the initiative.

Below video of aerial footage of the ‘2013 Christmas Eve Trough’ in St. Lucia: