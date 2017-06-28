PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian Ajani Lebourne receives Queen’s Young Leaders award tomorrow at Buckingham Palace

Tomorrow Thursday 29th, 2017 St Lucian youth leader and advocate, Ajani Lebourne shapes history when he becomes the second national to receive the prestigious Young Leaders Award since its inception in 2014.

Twenty year old Ajani Lebourne will receive the award from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his works to empower students and to ensure that their interests are represented at a local and national level.

The award ceremony will be streaming live from the Royal Family facebook page from 1:00pm Eastern Caribbean time. Saint Luciana are encouraged to follow this proud moment by accessing the live stream feed. Saint Lucia’s UK Ambassador will be one of the many dignitaries present during tomorrow’s ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Award was established as a collaboration between the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust in partnership with Comic Relief, The Royal Commonwealth Society and the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Continuing Education, in recognition of The Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

The award was granted for a limited period of five years and will culminate next year, 2017.