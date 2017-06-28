Advertisement
COURTS
PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucian Ajani Lebourne receives Queen’s Young Leaders award tomorrow at Buckingham Palace

Press release
June 28, 2017
ajani-qyl-2017Tomorrow Thursday 29th, 2017 St Lucian youth leader and advocate, Ajani Lebourne shapes history when he becomes the second national to receive the prestigious Young Leaders Award since its inception in 2014.

Twenty year old Ajani Lebourne will receive the award from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth in recognition of his works to empower students and to ensure that their interests are represented at a local and national level.

The award ceremony will be streaming live from the Royal Family facebook page from 1:00pm Eastern Caribbean time. Saint Luciana are encouraged to follow this proud moment by accessing the live stream feed. Saint Lucia’s UK Ambassador will be one of the many dignitaries present during tomorrow’s ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s Young Leaders Award was established as a collaboration between the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust in partnership with Comic Relief, The Royal Commonwealth Society and the University of Cambridge’s Institute of Continuing Education, in recognition of The Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

The award was granted for a limited period of five years and will culminate next year, 2017.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
6 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 28, 2017 at 6:01 PM

    What blasphemy. Referring to a mere mortal as "Majesty" . Such an attribute should solely be ascribed to the Almighty God and Him only. I am sure it is nice to be honored by an earthly monarch, however I urge all young persons to aspire to receive the reward of eternal life, from the King of Kings and Lord of Lords: Jesus Christ. For this reward and it alone has everlasting value; every other is temporal and fleeting.

  2. Abby Normal
    June 28, 2017 at 4:21 PM

    St. Lucian youth take note

  3. Anonymous
    June 28, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    CONGRATS! We need these positive stories with all that is happening congrats young man!!

  4. Kay
    June 28, 2017 at 3:24 PM

    Proud of my past school mate. May God light up your path so you will continue to excel.

  5. Sexy chrissy
    June 28, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    Congratulations my brother ,job well done

  6. sharon terrell
    June 28, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    Congratulations Ajani Labourne.Job well done.

