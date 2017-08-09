PRESS RELEASE: Saint Lucia Party wants answers on Forestierre Housing Scheme Contract

The Saint Lucia Labour Party notes with great concern comments made by the Minister of Housing, Hon Guy Joseph and National Housing Corporation Chairman, Mr Timothy Mangal during the opening ceremony of the Forestierre Housing Project about the apparent generous financing arrangement and non-payment for work provided by the contractor, Fresh Start.
Fresh Start is the same contractor that was recently awarded a contract purportedly worth $15M for road works in Micoud South. That contract was awarded by direct award – meaning that there was no public tendering process.
Given the relatively short and unknown business life of Fresh Start, the Saint Lucia Labour Party would like the following questions answered:
1. What are the terms and conditions of the contract between Fresh Start and the National Housing Corporation?
2. What method/methods were used to award the contract to Fresh Start?
3. What is the exact cost of the contract?
4. If according to Guy Joseph the contractor has not been paid “one cent on this project”, are there any interest charges to be paid when the contractor is paid? If so how much? We ask this questions because it is strange for a small contractor like Fresh Start to work for nearly one year without payment. Are there any other considerations or promises related to that deal?
5. Did the government of Saint Lucia provide any special concessions to Fresh Start?
6. Was the Forestierre Housing project put to public tender considering the implied satisfaction with the terms as suggested by Minister Guy Joseph when he said: “if any contractor in Saint Lucia can offer me a package as good as the package that we receive on this project…..I am ready to engage them tomorrow”. Is the minister empowered to unilaterally award contracts? How did the minister come to that conclusion?
7. Was due diligence performed on Fresh Start?
8. Was the Forestierre Housing Project contract conditioned upon guaranteed future Government contracts to Fresh Start that excludes other local contractors from the process of tendering?
The Saint Lucia Labour Party believes that it is important that these questions are answered by the Minister of Housing or the Prime Minister who is ultimately responsible for the financial matters of Saint Lucia.
The bar needs to be raised for individuals running for political office in this country.
Minimum Education - Masters Degree
Work Experience - 7 years Experience in your field of study
To Apply as a Candidate: $10,000
Conduct - Any type of misconduct resign from your post immediately
That way we can weed out all these stupid incompetent people like Guy Joseph and the rest of these clowns that be on TV and in the news wasting peoples time.
To contribute to this topic, lets not only focus on FRESHSTART....lets look at the company before they RE-NAMED...as well as how all the jobs were awarded AGAIN...before they were FRESH START....make the contract public...be transparent Mr.Guy. Explain how the Ti-Rocher road was priced...let's have a breakdown...the consultancy fee alone is a big joke..
Lets have it.
There is a level BIAS though, because both parties have done so....all of you jokers just need to go sit at bordelais to be honest.
Legitimate questions, but it is quite suspicious and places the questions under a particularly dark cloud since those questions are apparently being asked by the devil. Was Rayneau vetted by the previous administration? What was the quality of their works?
You see I don't have a problem with SLP asking questions on people's behalf but their actions of opening the door to allow those conflicts into governance in the first place is my point of contention. So it always invites the public into questioning their motives. Take for example the holes in the Finance Act, while they exploit the flaws in the law while in power, they still say nothing (or point out further flaws) when another government is trying to patch it; yet they return to take full advantage of the unpatched holes. I see it as pure convenience on the part of SLP to take advantage of people and blame flaws in the laws while doing nothing to fix it. I see it as a pure "vive moll" on the taxpayers dollars, it like displaying an ensuring contempt for the intelligence of St. Lucians.
Take another example of taking people from the private sector to head Ministries as PS etc. Permanent Secretaries used to rise through the ranks, now it is all about contracting to the political surrogates. Now it has become a problem to St. Lucians, both financially and politically. The same party who started it now calls fowl and says that its appointees are being victimized. Take another example in CIP; said to be the best thing that ever happened by the SLP, now its the worst tool that the government could have as its disposal and compared to "selling the country and birth right to fiends and Chinese."
Back to construction. Mr. Pierre is the one who promised the creation of a position of "Contractor General" since he said that the award of contracts had reached scandalous proportions. Yet after he was elected he ignored his own advice and gaive Silas Wilson a political appointment as "Political Attache" to oversee such affairs. To me that is taking an already scandalous sector to a new level-mixing it with a political appointment.
So why should we ever trust that the questions by the SLP are genuine! I had already predicted by their actions they would render themselves as "wolf" boys. When they cry "wolf" nobody would be listening.
Now if thats really the state of politics in St. Lucia, then right thinking St. Lucians among us should send out a clear message to these politicians. That we will not tolerate politicians taking advantage of the own indiscretions. For one of the most revered maxims of Justice is that "whosever comes to justice must come with clean hands"
So humble yourselves before God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you.
– James 4: 7
PREACH IT
the slp always wants answers because they are too dumb to come up with the answers for themselves. another project they could never make happen
I SMELL A RAT.
There is a rat and the rat is Guy Joseph . I want him to name the consultant on the eighteen million dollar Micoud road project .