PRESS RELEASE: Road closure at the junction of Coral and St Louis Streets

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that works to repair a culvert crossing at the junction of Coral and St Louis Streets will commence on Saturday, July 1, 2017 and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Therefore the road will be closed from 7:00 pm on Saturday, July 1, 2017 and will reopen on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm.

In view of this, commuters are informed that the road will be closed and therefore alternative routes should be taken.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy apologizes for any inconvenience which may be caused as a result of this road closure.