PRESS RELEASE: Reuben Nichols represents Saint Lucia at World U18 Championships

Sixteen-year-old Reuben Nichols of Morne Stars Athletics Club, Corinth Secondary, and the Bocage community is set to represent Saint Lucia at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, 12-17 July, 2017.

Reuben, a double champion at the secondary schools championship, the Independence Games, National Junior Championships, and National Championships, left the island last weekend.

Reuben, the sole athlete representing Saint Lucia, is scheduled to compete in the boys 400m when the championships kick off tomorrow at the Kasarani Stadium.

He will be in action at 12:05 pm KT/5:05 Saint Lucia time.

Reuben is coached by Dane Magloire and he is accompanied in Nairobi by Kenson Nicholas.