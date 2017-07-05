PRESS RELEASE: Registration of J’ouvert bands for National J’ouvert Competition

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Events Company of St. Lucia (ECSL) and the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) invite all persons interested in registering J’ouvert bands, for the National J’ouvert Competition scheduled for Monday 17th July, to a meeting:

At: The Offices of the Cultural Development Foundation

On: Thursday 6th July

At: 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will serve to finalise all preparations and procedures for the judging and parade of this year’s event. We thank all for being punctual.

Full details about Soleil – the Summer of Festivals can be found at www.stlucia.org/summerfestival