PRESS RELEASE: Register now – Microsoft Excel intermediate to advanced training begins July 25

Do your tasks entail compiling reports? Data entry & storage? Accounting & Budgeting? Forecasting? Or Identifying trends and communicating data through charts and graphs? Now think of that one all-purpose tool that assist you with these tasks!

It is difficult to imagine a world where Microsoft Excel does not exist. Since its emergence in 1985, Microsoft Excel has been a powerful tool essential for managing and presenting data in today’s business environment.

Microsoft Excel spreadsheet software has become an integral part of most business organizations across the world. From generating memos to tracking sales trends, Microsoft Excel remains a powerful tool for emerging and established businesses. Its simple interface, allows users to easily understand this software and also perform a range of activities.

As an employee, improving your skills in Excel provides value. When employees know how to use Excel, it improves their efficiency in the workplace. Employees who know how to create detailed worksheets, invoices, charts, and complex formulas achieve professional results in a fraction of the time. Whether you are budgeting, organizing client sales lists, or need to plan an office social gathering, Excel is a powerful tool that has become entrenched in business processes worldwide.

Realizing the benefits of Microsoft Excel, The St. Lucia Youth Business Trust in conjunction with the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture is once again offering to micro, small and medium sized enterprises on the island the “Mind Your Business” Development Series, this time ‘Microsoft Excel – Intermediate to Advanced’.

Mind Your Business is a Business Development Series, targeting small and medium sized enterprise business owners seeking to gain critical business management skills and knowledge.

The program, through a series of practical guidance workshops delivered by practicing professionals and experts will deliver skills that participants can apply immediately in their business. The objective is to help SME’s in an effective, high impact, low cost manner and make them operate more profitably and efficiently.

‘Microsoft Excel – Intermediate to Advanced’ will be facilitated by Mr. Hugan Smith, an instructor and author, with extensive experience and an excellent track record in the business community as a trainer. The course will run on the following days: July 25th, 26th, 27th , August 2nd, 3rd, 8th 9th & 10th. Sessions start at 5:00 p.m. and will run for two hours. Space is limited!

The venue is the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture’s Conference Room, on the 2nd floor of the American Drywall Building, Vide Boutielle, Castries.

Interested individuals are encouraged to contact the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust or the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture or for further information. at 1-758-452-3165 and email info@stluciachamber.org or slybtslu@gmail.com