PRESS RELEASE: Ram Jam to take place at Vigie Sports Complex

This event, scheduled for the 5th of June 2017, which will take place at the Vigie Sports Complex ,will not have a street jump up component this year but will offer our revealers the same experience.
Ram Jam 2017 Monday 5th June now starts from 3 pm, This Saturday will be our last Boulevard Saturday, leading up to the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where drinks and Ram Jam packages will be sold.
Drinks will be on special!
From the RamJam Team, we would like to take this time to thank our private and cooperate partner’s for their support, and thank you to the public for your understanding regarding this decision.
Between all the state sponsored festivals and these jam sessions, not to mention the regular weekend sessions, we really have fun time in this little island. Yet, we speak of productivity and the need for our people to be more industrious. But every day, every week, every month, and every year, we be being invited to drink, eat, and be merry. And by the way, the drinks are always on special: two for ten, two for eight, five for twenty, etc,,etc. and the next day we have to see about the people's business. But we are tired, so we will take cre of business later., only that later we have more fetes to attend. Multiply the fetes, the sessions and the jams by five years, and see what this translates to, in terms of national productivity.
Chpx