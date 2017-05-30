PRESS RELEASE: Ram Jam to take place at Vigie Sports Complex

This event, scheduled for the 5th of June 2017, which will take place at the Vigie Sports Complex ,will not have a street jump up component this year but will offer our revealers the same experience.

Ram Jam 2017 Monday 5th June now starts from 3 pm, This Saturday will be our last Boulevard Saturday, leading up to the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where drinks and Ram Jam packages will be sold.

Drinks will be on special!

From the RamJam Team, we would like to take this time to thank our private and cooperate partner’s for their support, and thank you to the public for your understanding regarding this decision.