PRESS RELEASE: Prime Minister visits St. Jude Hospital (Stadium)

The Prime Minister continues his tour of governmental departments across the island.

On Thursday, 29th of June, 2017, the Prime Minister along with several government delegates embarked on his previously announced ‘Meet the Workers’ tour.

The intention of this tour is to give the Prime Minister insight as to some of the daily challenges faced by civil servants.

Nicole McDonald, Senior Communications Officer for the Government of Saint Lucia, describes the tour as a platform for employees to dialogue directly with the Prime Minister regarding issues affecting productivity and efficiency in the workplace.

Verna Charles, CEO of St. Jude’s Hospital, expressed the appreciation of the hospital staff for the Prime Minister’s visit and voiced some concerns for their operating conditions at the Stadium.

Prime Minister, Honourable Allen Chastanet empathized with the frustrations of staff and patients and noted that efforts are being made to expedite the move into the new hospital: ‘People are frustrated……some level of frustration. I wish I could just wave a magic wand…..if we can get in any quicker we will.’

Since the beginning of the tour, the Prime Minister’s visits included Victoria Hospital, SLASPA offices and other governmental departments.

The tour will continue throughout the rest of the year.