PRESS RELEASE: Prime Minister gets to know SLASPA employees as “Meet the Workers” Tour continues

By OPM
June 30, 2017
Prime Minister, Cabinet Sec and PS talk to employees.

The team at the head office of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) got to share their thoughts and concerns directly with Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet on Wednesday June 28th 2017.

The visit is part of the ongoing “Meet the Workers” Tour which has taken and will take the Prime Minister to various Government departments and statutory bodies in order to speak directly with the workers.

During the visit the Prime Minister got to interact with employees one on one about their daily duties and challenges. Accompanying the Prime Minister on the tour was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Chairperson of the SLASPA Board Ms. Cointha Thomas and recently appointed Cabinet Secretary Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel.

Following the tour of the facility the Prime Minister spoke with senior management of SLASPA about a range of topics including the Government’s overall plans for improving the services provided by SLASPA and on significant developments regarding infrastructure as it relates to the Castries port, the Hewanorra International Airport and proposed Port in Vieux Fort.

Cabinet Secretary and Prime Minister engage SLASPA team.

Prime Minister finds out about concerns of staff.

Prime Minister visits Cargo Shed during tour.

Senior Management meets with PM.

Speaking with staff during walk through.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
  1. Terence Joseph
    June 30, 2017 at 1:57 PM

    God bless prime minister Allen, may God continue giving him wisdom and favor with nations and people. God bless the government and the people of St Lucia. Love this prime minister. May the peace of God rest upon him and family.

