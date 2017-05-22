PRESS RELEASE: Price increase for gas, diesel

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed.
The retail price for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders and kerosene remain unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, May 22, 2017:
GASOLINE – from $2.58 to $2.61 per litre OR from $11.73 to $11.88 per gallon
Diesel from $2.32 to $2.35 per litre OR $10.54 to $10.67 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $30.49 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $33.82 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) remains unchanged at $188.52 per cylinder
Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon
The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, June, 12, 2017.
If people would actually follow what going with OPEC and shale oil countries they would shut it. If it were not for UWP gas would be over $15 a gallon.
You are such a jackass
You need to see a mental doctor
SHATE1 HORSE shate!
Look the ching ching in yall pockets... lol
== THIS GOVERNMENT WILL PUT ST LUCIA IN THE GROUND, LITERALLY BURY ST LUCIA.=== WHEN WILL THE LACK OF LEADERSHIP STOP .
Allan Chastanet and Guy Joseph, when are y'all going to plan an orange protest action against the high price of gas
Only seems to be increasing these days....
That well taking long to ajust e
Now mr pm what you thought you could of do it bite you .well you have to learn politics before you prophesy i eh blame you cause you thought