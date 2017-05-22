Advertisement
PRESS RELEASE: Price increase for gas, diesel

Press Release
May 22, 2017

Gas-Pump-blue-generic+flippedThe Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed.

The retail price for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders and kerosene remain unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, May 22, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.58 to $2.61 per litre OR from $11.73 to $11.88 per gallon

Diesel from $2.32 to $2.35 per litre OR $10.54 to $10.67 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $30.49 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $33.82 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) remains unchanged at $188.52 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, June, 12, 2017.

  1. Really
    May 22, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    If people would actually follow what going with OPEC and shale oil countries they would shut it. If it were not for UWP gas would be over $15 a gallon.

  2. Vel
    May 22, 2017 at 11:07 AM

    Look the ching ching in yall pockets... lol

  3. straight SHOOTER
    May 22, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    == THIS GOVERNMENT WILL PUT ST LUCIA IN THE GROUND, LITERALLY BURY ST LUCIA.=== WHEN WILL THE LACK OF LEADERSHIP STOP .

  4. Anonymous
    May 22, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    Allan Chastanet and Guy Joseph, when are y'all going to plan an orange protest action against the high price of gas

  5. Anonymous
    May 22, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    Only seems to be increasing these days....

  6. Wawy
    May 22, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    That well taking long to ajust e

    Now mr pm what you thought you could of do it bite you .well you have to learn politics before you prophesy i eh blame you cause you thought

