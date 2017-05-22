PRESS RELEASE: Price increase for gas, diesel

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and diesel have been changed.

The retail price for LPG 20, 22, and 100 lb cylinders and kerosene remain unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, May 22, 2017:

GASOLINE – from $2.58 to $2.61 per litre OR from $11.73 to $11.88 per gallon

Diesel from $2.32 to $2.35 per litre OR $10.54 to $10.67 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $30.49 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $33.82 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) remains unchanged at $188.52 per cylinder

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre OR $6.39 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, June, 12, 2017.