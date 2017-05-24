PRESS RELEASE: Police report on baby’s death at George Charles Boulevard, Marchand

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a nine (9) month old baby girl of the George Charles Boulevard in Marchand, Castries.

Reports indicate that the baby’s mother Melissa Lambert also known as “Ash” left her home at the George Charles Boulevard about 5:30 p.m., Monday evening to run an errand at a nearby shop while leaving the baby asleep in her playpen.

On her return home about 6:30 p.m. the baby was lying motionless in the playpen with a rope around her neck. The playpen was also not in the original position she had left it. She sought assistance and took the baby to Victoria Hospital.

The baby was pronounced dead later that night, at the Victoria Hospital by a medical practitioner.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 which revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia secondary to ligature strangulation or hanging. The post mortem examination was conducted by Dr. Heather Emmanuel.

No one is in custody at this time however investigations into this matter are continuing.

This is the twenty-fourth homicide for the year 2017.