PRESS RELEASE: PM says critical issues on the agenda for CARICOM meeting

Prime Minister Honourable Allen Chastanet stated Monday that there are essential agenda items set for the Thirty-Eighth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) taking place in Grenada from July 4th to July 6th 2017.
The Prime Minister, along with Minister with responsibility for External Affairs Honourable Sarah Flood-Beaubrun and Ambassador to CARICOM Her Excellency Elma Gene Isaac, will attend the meeting being held under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Grenada, Honourable Dr. Keith Mitchell.
This Thirty-Eighth meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government also falls on the Caricom anniversary of 4th July with several significant agenda items down for consideration by the Heads of Government, including Regional Security; the CSME; Tourism; Air Transportation and Opportunities for Financing for Development.
The Heads of Government will also consider a Regional Plan for Statistics Development; a Work Plan and budget for the Single ICT Space; Reparations and the 2007 Port of Spain Declaration: “Uniting to Stop the Epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NDCs)”.
Speaking to local media ahead of the trip the Prime Minister also said critical issues which needed to be discussed at the Caricom level were Brexit and the situation in Venezuela.
In the Prime Minister’s absence, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Honourable Ezechiel Joseph, will serve as acting Prime Minister.
CARICOM is always polishing off, last years agenda as something new. This is so, whilst missing the boat on what really matters regarding the general welfare of the ordinary man in the street. Institutional building is good. However, this is only as good as the institutions respond to the fundamental needs of the populations that these heads of government are supposedly representing. Representative government otherwise remains game by con-artists. We do not have to look too far, for example, to see what CSME, its poster child has, in fact, become.
I agree with your comment. Don't expect much from this guy Allen Chastanet; he thinks he can outsmart all St. Lucians; especially those that voted for him. He thinks he does not have to explain anything to anyone. Typical mentality of the "So called rich people in St Lucia".
"THIS EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES AND NO BRAINS".
Yet another trip outside of St. Lucia at our expense for a man who is a total failure. Spend some time at home in meetings with the elected members and come up with a plan on how to fix the issues in St. Lucia that are out of control; like CRIME, UNEMPLOYMENT, NEED FOR HEALTH CARE, MAINTAINING OUR INFRASTRACTURE.
BTW when will you renegotiate the DSH agreement and hold Guy Joseph & Dr. Porn Ubaldus Raymond accountable?
When will you release the details of the latest agreement with Range Development involving the Black Bay lands?