PRESS RELEASE: PM embarks on “Meet the Workers” Tour

Prime Minister Honourable Allen M. Chastanet will embark on a “Meet the Workers” Tour which will take the Minister for Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs and the Public Service around the island to various Government departments and agencies.

The first phase of the tour begins in June 2017 during which the Prime Minister will hear firsthand the issues directly affecting workers at the St. Jude Hospital, the Victoria Hospital, the National Insurance Corporation, the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority and the Saint Lucia Development Bank.

The extensive exercise is also intended to give the Prime Minister an opportunity to evaluate the working conditions of the staff and to enlighten employees about the direction of the Government.

This tour speaks particularly to the Prime Minister’s portfolios of Job Creation and Economic Growth as he will also be outlining steps already taken by the Government to facilitate job enhancement, improve productivity and ensure workers are adapting to the ever evolving work environment.

Speaking about the upcoming tour the Prime Minister added that he will also take the opportunity to show appreciation to the workers and to address some serious outstanding issues.

“We must as a Government recognize the contributions of the working population and show them we value their input as a partner in national development,” noted Prime Minister Chastanet. “I am looking forward to this tour where I get to meet people one on one and in groups and hear their concerns. It presents an ideal opportunity for us to jump start discussions on a range of issues.”

The Government of Saint Lucia recognizes that the world of work is dynamic and we must ready our people to face the opportunities and challenges at the local, regional and international levels.

The “Meet the Workers” tour will continue throughout the rest of the year and will give workers an avenue to have their voices heard and foster meaningful conversation on addressing their concerns in a holistic manner.