PRESS RELEASE: Parents Spelling Bee at Bocage Primary School

On Thursday evening the auditorium at the Bocage Primary School was buzzing with excitement, not by the usual students, but many parents, their friends and family members.

Amidst all the travesty happening around the community, the principal and staff of the Bocage Primary school continue to find innovative ways to get parents involved in their child’s school life.

As part of their month-long Reading calendar of activities, the school organized a spelling competition for parents! This time, the parents would be the ones in the hot seat. There were two parents representing each Grade Level from Kindergarten to Grade 6. The parents were very excited to show off their spelling prowess to the students.

The coordinator of the activity Mrs. Clara Joseph, a Grade 3 teacher at the school ensured that words were chosen from a wide variety of topics and at different difficulty levels. The rationale behind this is that parents would engage their children as they learn these words. A pool of almost 200 words were provided to parents beforehand; they were required to research the ‘part of speech’, the meaning as well as spell each word.

On the night of the competition each pair/group of parents was required to spell 15 words in two rounds with increasing difficulty. The Principal, Mr. Davis Thomas was very pleased with the parent-turnout and high level of enthusiasm.

The principal admired their competitive spirit and also commended them on their level of sportsmanship. At the end of the evening Mrs. Kadian Charlery and Ms. Karen Jules were crowned the Bocage Primary School Parents Spelling Bee Champions. The school looks forward to another competition in the near future for male parents/guardians supported by their peers.