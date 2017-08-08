PRESS RELEASE: Over 400 to benefit from USAID, GOSL-sponsored summer camps

Over 400 young Saint Lucians are slated to attend a series of two-week educational summer camps this year sponsored by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Government of Saint Lucia at an estimated cost of approximately (US$46,500.00).

The Camps are Spearheaded by Social Transformation Officers in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government and hosted under the Community Family and Youth Resilience Programme (CFYR).

Mrs. Antonia Marius and Mrs. Norma Herman are the Social Transformation Officers and Summer Camp Co-ordinators.

Antonia Marius stated: “The Ministry of Equity is once again hosting its’ Summer Camp around the island. This year we are partnering with creative and targeting six constituencies around the island, Castries, Anse-La-Raye, Vieux Fort North and Vieux Fort South, Soufriere and Fond St Jacques. We are targeting sixty youngsters per constituency. They will engage in sports, arts and craft, drama, theatre arts and so on.”

Norma Herman also noted: “We are also going to have talks by various Government Departments. At the end of the second week we are going to take them out on a tour to see a different part of the island.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development, Sports, Culture and Local Government said that one of the goals of his department is to empower, train and develop the youth for the future.

Donovan Williams emphasised the need for these Summer Camps: “It is important that we are able to build the capacity of our youth by providing them with skills in other to be more productive in the country. It is not easy to impart new skills to the younger generation unless they enjoy what they do and so these camps give us the opportunity to do so.”

The Summer Camps will run from the August 7th to 18th, 2017.