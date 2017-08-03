PRESS RELEASE: NWU wants gov’t to revisit Labour Act “in a serious way”

Emancipation Day 2012 was used to launch and introduce the Labour Code, now the Labour Act.

Any reflection and investigation will reveal that on Emancipation Day 2017, workers are worse off under this industrial framework. Currently many workers are exposed to vicious industrial atrocities by some employers who continue to receive protection by that Labour Act.

Continuous Short term contracts ranging from one (1) month to nine (9) months have serious implications for annual vacation. Workers cannot go to the banks to negotiate loans, obtain items on higher purchase or travel visas.

This trend is dehumanizing and threatens to destroy genuine initiatives by committed trade unions to empower workers economically.

At present most industrial complaints lodged at the Department of Labour either remain within that unit unresolved or are dispatched to the Standing Tribunal. The workers are the ones who continue to have industrial justice elude them.

The time is right, now, for the present regime to revisit the Labour Act in a serious way.