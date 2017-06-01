PRESS RELEASE: NWU blasts security companies, accuses some of siphoning funds

The National Workers Union (NWU) is displeased with information reaching the organization that suggests that some security service companies on the island continue to siphon huge chunks of their contractual financial earnings from Saint Lucia to overseas headquarters.
Some of the security service companies on island do not employ Saint Lucians who could form part of their administrative and accounting operations. Instead all these functions are handled by overseas labour. From the NWU’s experience some local managers at the forefront of these companies do not have authority to handle any matter that involves finance.
When workers are short paid, a long time elapses before any rectification occurs. When workers experience any service accident on the job and require hospitalization and payment up front, endless problems surface.
The NWU will not stand by idly and allow Saint Lucian workers to be abused without getting involved. The time has come for Government to move and slap a $300,000.00 operational license on some of these companies. A $100,000.00 bond should also be applicable as a retainer for a four (4) year period.
A $300,000 operational license? How much is a license right now? Who would benefit from that money? because it certainly would not be the local security guards who are currently employed. If anything that will cause more unemployment because companies would be forced to let go of guards just to pay that fee.
I could comment about some of the work ethic and behavior I've seen from my fellow Lucians that would put anybody off of hiring them, but that is besides the point, you have good workers and you have bad workers. I just wonder how that fee is going to help the people trying to get employed.
I wonder how difficult it is for St. Lucians who are interested, to establish their own security companies. I mean entirely home grown companies. It seems a waste of time and resources for us to be depending on foreign based companies to provide us with security. But perhaps someone close to this issue can enlighten me on the ownership of the security companies operating here. I need that lesson badly.
Because as usual we don't trust our own.