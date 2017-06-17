PRESS RELEASE: NIC launches National Sneaker Day to promote healthy living

The National Insurance Corporation (NIC) has launched the second annual National Sneaker Day campaign to promote healthy living through increased physical activity in the workplace.

On June 28, workers islandwide are encouraged to wear sneakers with their usual corporate attire. The aim of this activity is to encourage workers to incorporate more physical activity into their day. The activity also targets workers who are less likely to be physically active.

NIC statistics indicate a 20 percent increase in non-communicable diseases. This affects productivity in the workplace and increases health costs. While the organization is aware that it cannot unilaterally solve this problem, it believes it has a significant role to play.

Participants are encouraged to take selfies and post on various social media platforms with the hashtag #758sneakerday2017.