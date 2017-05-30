PRESS RELEASE: NEMO invites amateur radio operators to meeting

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) invites all Amateur Radio and Citizen Band operators to a meeting on Tuesday, June 13th 2017 from 10:00 a.m.
The meeting will be held at the NEMO Headquarters located at Bisee, Castries.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss matters relevant to emergency communications arrangements, in particular, the role of radio operators in supporting communication flow in the aftermath of disasters.
All operators are asked to register their interest and attendance by calling the NEMO Secretariat at telephone numbers 452-3802 or 468-2126 on or before Friday June 09, 2017.
Please make a very special effort to attend this important meeting.
This is a great opportunity to show off HAMM skills and really showcase the public if no one shows it would really stink.
Johnny thinks amateur radio is for dorks who have no girlfriend, no job, no life. Bunch of busybodies who will be not be around when called for, just want to strut around trying to be important...
You will eating those words in an emergency situation would arise. Your cell will not work to call mom and dad. Only these highly skilled not paid Radio operators will be in the know on what to do. They would work tirelessly to keep order and commutations open. Even when they had no water to bathe in no food or sleep, they still know what to do. So respectfully treat Hams nicely you never know when they might give you a ride in there radio shack aka sidecar.