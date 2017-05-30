PRESS RELEASE: NEMO invites amateur radio operators to meeting

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) invites all Amateur Radio and Citizen Band operators to a meeting on Tuesday, June 13th 2017 from 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the NEMO Headquarters located at Bisee, Castries.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss matters relevant to emergency communications arrangements, in particular, the role of radio operators in supporting communication flow in the aftermath of disasters.

All operators are asked to register their interest and attendance by calling the NEMO Secretariat at telephone numbers 452-3802 or 468-2126 on or before Friday June 09, 2017.

Please make a very special effort to attend this important meeting.

