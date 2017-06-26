PRESS RELEASE: National Debt and Economic Prospects to be discussed at the Chamber’s Executive Luncheon

High national debt and debt servicing has assumed higher significance among the concerns of the Members of the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce.

Specific recommendations were therefore made to Government in the Chamber’s 2016 Budget Submissions.

The Chamber further notes the Prime Minister referencing the development of “a Medium Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS ) to address the situation” in his Budget Address for 2017/2018.

Ms. Cointha Thomas, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Growth, Job Creation, External Affairs will address the St. Lucia Business Community on July 6th on Government’s “Medium Term Debt Management Strategy” at the July Monthly Luncheon.

The implications of the high national debt and how this affects the economy and specifically the Business Community continues to be of major concern to Chamber Members.

The Chamber of Commerce had specifically called on Government to articulate how it intends to deal with the critical issue of debt. Government faces having to roll over close to EC $800 million in short term debt in the 2017/2018 fiscal year.

These and other critical economic issues will be discussed by Ms. Thomas who has recently been appointed to this most important position. The Business Community is invited to listen and engage Government’s Chief Economic Policy Advisor in an informative and interactive session.

The Chamber extends this invitation to all interested persons and businesses to participate fully in this presentation by contacting The Secretariat at telephone 452 3165 or email address info@stluciachamber.org.