NAGICO officially unveiled the NAGICO South Castries Lions.

General Manager, Adele Jn Baptiste is excited about the team’s chances as Team Captain Johnson Charles assured her that the Lions will bring home the Trophy.

Manager Eugena Gregg & Head Coach John Eugene were not as bold as the Captain but did speak with confidence indicating that they will treat each game on its merit.

Follow the lead up to the tournament on https://www.facebook.com/758T20/