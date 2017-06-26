PRESS RELEASE: Multi-million dollar upgrades at Sandals St. Lucia Resorts

While Sandals Resorts International has announced two exciting new projects in Saint Lucia, the world’s leading luxury-included chain continues to invest heavily in upgrading the facilities it already has on island.

Over the weekend Sandals Chairman the Hon. Gordon Butch Stewart announced plans for the chain’s fourth resort; Sandals St. Lucia La Source, and also announced major upgrades for the recently acquired 18-hole Championship St. Lucia Golf Club, now called the Sandals St. Lucia Golf and Country Club.

But even as Sandals expands its offerings on the island, its present facilities are being steadily improved to the delight of visitors to the island. Earlier this year a number of exclusive over-the-water bungalows were unveiled at Sandals Grande, and the company is currently spending millions in upgrades at its Sandals Halcyon Beach resort.

General Manager Christopher Elliott gave some insight into the improvements during the St. Lucia La Source news conference over the weekend.

“Over the last year we have spent over US$4 million, close to US$5 million on our rooms, redeveloping our rooms, renovating our rooms at Sandals Halcyon. We’ve added 12 lovely pools in front of our Butler rooms. We’re in the process right now of building River Suites right on the beachfront.”

Mr. Elliott says the famous Kelly’s Dockside Restaurant will also be upgraded to the tune of US$400,000, making it one of the most exclusive dining places on the island.

Mr. Elliott assured that once the upgrades are completed, Sandals Halcyon Beach will remain as the number one boutique resort in the entire Eastern Caribbean.

General Manager of Sandals Grande St. Lucia Winston Anderson emphasized that another key area of ongoing development and investment is in the team members at the various resorts, and expects many opportunities to present themselves with the coming of the new St. Lucia La Source property.

“We’re lucky the Caribbean and St. Lucia in particular happens to have some of the warmest, friendliest people that you can find anywhere, and there are opportunities given to them every single day to develop themselves. A lot of our managers at this resort have started at the ranks and continue to develop, they have been given scholarships, and what we’re doing now is we’re preparing them for Sandals La Source.”

The new resort is expected to be completed in 2019.