PRESS RELEASE: More recognition for Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar

By Orlando's Restaurant & Bar
July 2, 2017
chef-orlando-horzOrlando’s Restaurant & Bar is among the recipients of the 2017 Experts’ Choice Award from TripExpert. The Award reflects the views of journalists and professional travel writers and is bestowed on only the best restaurants around the world.

Less than 2% of all restaurants worldwide receive the award.

With accolades from sources like Fodor’s, Lonely Planet and Frommer’s, Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar is one of the top ranking restaurants in St. Lucia on TripExpert.com. TripExpert’s pioneering rating approach takes into account professional reviews in travel guides, magazines, newspapers and other respected sources.

As one of the top restaurants in St. Lucia, Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar has also received TripExpert’s Best of St. Lucia award. Travelers can be confident that it is an outstanding choice for dining out in St. Lucia.

