PRESS RELEASE: Mind Your Business Development Series begins with “Costing and Pricing”

By St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture
June 29, 2017
chamber_gew_0On Monday June 26th, The St. Lucia Youth Business Trust in conjunction with the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture held the first session of the “Costing and Pricing” program from its “2017 Mind Your Business” Development Series.

This practical hands-on program targets small and medium sized enterprises seeking to gain critical business management skills and knowledge.

“Costing and Pricing” is run over 6 days and demonstrates the use of Costing Oversight, Cost Percentage Formulas, Pricing Decisions, Price Flexibility, Cost Consciousness and Market Prices and equips participants with the skills necessary to properly price and cost their products and/or services.

“Costing and Pricing” is facilitated by Mr. Benjamin Menald, a private consultant with over 30 years extensive experience in financial planning analysis, strategic planning and costing and pricing, who continues to give back to the business community.

The Chamber is soon to offer the second program for the year from the Mind Your Business Series shortly, i.e. Microsoft Excel – Intermediate to Advance which commences July 25th 2017.

For more information on upcoming programs and how you can be part of the “Mind Your Business” Development Series contact Wilton Jeremie at 1 758 452 3165.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
