PRESS RELEASE: Micoud residents elated at prospect of modern wellness centre

For some time now, residents of the Micoud community have been clamouring for a modern wellness centre to meet the needs of the growing community.

The current facility, located on Philadelphia Road, leaves much to be desired.

At a recent well-attended gathering of residents, hosted by Ministry of Health technocrats, it was revealed, much to the delight of the animated audience, that a state-of-the-art Wellness Centre will be constructed for residents.

“For the past few years, the Micoud Health Facility has been operating from a rental of a building which was not designed for the delivery of health services,” says Jackie Joseph Mills Social Planner in the Health Ministry.

“During the budget address, the representative for Micoud indicated that the Micoud Health Facility will be reconstructed. The meeting with the residents was to get a sense as to what their health service needs are, what they would like, which would inform the final design of the Health Facility, and appropriate sites for the construction of the facility.”

Among other modern trappings, the new Health Facility, which will be executed under the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP), will be constructed to better withstand hurricanes and storms, and designed taking into consideration that we live in an era of climate change.

“It will be safer. It will be greener. It will have rain water harvesting systems,” added Monty Emmanuel, the Health Ministry’s Engineer. “We have to ensure that this facility operates, before, during, and after a disaster, because it is an essential facility, particularly in times of disaster. In the past, we have had some issues with the Micoud Health Centre, but we’re building it better, more resilient to the potential negative impacts of a changing climate.”

The Health Ministry technocrats emphasized the importance of involving residents from concept to implementation.

For their part, residents were unanimous in their decision as to where the modern Health Facility should be located.

They also articulated their sentiments on the various features that they would like incorporated into the final design.

It is anticipated that the construction of the state-of-the art Health Facility should commence in 2018.