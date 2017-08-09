Budget Travel Agency, Blue Coral Mall, Castries, Saint Lucia. A Full Service Travel Agency for Miles and Miles of Smiles. Approved MoneyGram Agent. Telephone # 451-2003/458-2008. Email [email protected]

PRESS RELEASE: Message of condolence to the people and Government of Dominica

By OECS
August 9, 2017
Share5
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 5

It is with profound sadness that the Director General and staff of the OECS Commission offer their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people and Government of Dominica over the tragic loss of five young men in a road accident over the weekend.

The area where the accident occurred is represented in parliament by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Dr. Jules said that their thoughts and prayers were with the parents, siblings and loved ones of the boys and that he hoped families were able to draw strength from the knowledge that the whole of the OECS stood shoulder to shoulder with their families at this difficult time.

“I am mindful that no words or deeds offered can ever truly erase the pain of loss and we pray at this time that everyone affected by this tragedy may find comfort in the knowledge that these sons of Dominica rest in God’s eternal peace” said Dr. Jules.

 

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  1. peace
    August 9, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    RIP, very SAD! my heart goes out to all.

    (1)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.