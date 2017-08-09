PRESS RELEASE: Message of condolence to the people and Government of Dominica

It is with profound sadness that the Director General and staff of the OECS Commission offer their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the people and Government of Dominica over the tragic loss of five young men in a road accident over the weekend.

The area where the accident occurred is represented in parliament by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Dr. Jules said that their thoughts and prayers were with the parents, siblings and loved ones of the boys and that he hoped families were able to draw strength from the knowledge that the whole of the OECS stood shoulder to shoulder with their families at this difficult time.

“I am mindful that no words or deeds offered can ever truly erase the pain of loss and we pray at this time that everyone affected by this tragedy may find comfort in the knowledge that these sons of Dominica rest in God’s eternal peace” said Dr. Jules.