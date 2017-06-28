PRESS RELEASE: Mayor Francis strengthens inter-city links

The City of Castries and Town of Le Vauclin have taken another step on the path to forging strong long-term working relationships.

Both the Town and City have enjoyed years of cordial relations and cultural exchanges. A reenergized Mayor Peterson D. Francis was back on the Job Wednesday morning, after spending four days in Martinique.

His Worship was invited by Association Le Saint Esprit Main-Tenant to usher in La Fete De Vauclin celebrations.

The Mayor’s delegation which included Councillor Augustin “Sweetjuice” Victor and Press and Communications Manager Jason B. Hullingseed, participated in several activities to include, the Mayor’s Parade, Unveiling of the Wall of Art, Association Conference and Awards, and a Cultural Exchange with Associations from sister islands Dominica and Guadeloupe.

His Worship, Mayor Peterson Francis also had the distinct opportunity to meet with and share his philosophies with high ranking Municipal and Government Officials, the Mayor of Le Vauclin and past Mayors of Martinique.

“It was a very fruitful and worthwhile trip,” said Mayor Francis.

He went on to say, “Building relationships takes time and it is small steps which takes you there. I am happy that this trip renewed relations and reestablished our commitment to cultural exchanges. Such a trip unlocks doors that would not open otherwise. It also lays the groundwork to further discussions and explore potential business linkages.”

