Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Marchand Football League Premiership opened on Saturday, June 24 at the Marchand Grounds with Lacoudou FC playing to a 1-1 draw against Rockhall.

The tournament continued with a game on the 27th (Tuesday) with Toughest vs Big Players Youth.

Big Players Youth came out on top, 4-2, with Tantius St. Ange capturing the Man of the Match award.

Games continue on Wednesday with Big Players vs Flames.