PRESS RELEASE: LUCELEC’s Sans Souci office reopens to the public

St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC)’s offices at Sans Souci re-opened to the public for regular business on Monday, July 10, 2017.

The Sans Souci office was closed since September 2016 for major renovations, which included among other things, a complete replacement of the entire air conditioning infrastructure in the building. The system, nearly 25 years old, was functioning less than optimally resulting in air quality challenges.

The Company took a decision to shut down the building to replace the air-conditioning system and to undertake other repairs to improve the interior and exterior of the building. Much of that work, LUCELEC says, is not immediately obvious to the public, having been done on the roof, in the ceilings, partitions and restrooms, as well as with the plumbing, lighting and cabling systems.

Customers and the public will be welcomed back to the Company’s Sans Souci offices with various activities to treat customers throughout the week to thank them for their patience while the Company undertook these improvements.

With the reopening of the Sans Souci offices (7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.), LUCELEC’s Rodney Bay Customer Service Office returns to normal operating hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays). That office had been operating on extended hours (until 6 p.m. weekdays) since the closure of the Sans Souci office.

LUCELEC regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers during the closure of the Sans Souci office, and is pleased to be able to serve customers from its Sans Souci offices again.